Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of -50.97. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,607,677.04. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,587,398 shares of company stock worth $2,182,582,391 in the last ninety days.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

