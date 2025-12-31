Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 255,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 58,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Trading Down 25.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.28.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Lithium ION Energy Ltd. in August 2023. Lithium ION Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

