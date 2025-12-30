BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,219 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 7,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BIDD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,377. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock International Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

