Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC Shares Acquired by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC increased its position in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Unusual Machines accounts for about 0.4% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Unusual Machines were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,020 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unusual Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unusual Machines by 159.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMAC has been the subject of several research reports. ThinkEquity upgraded shares of Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 22.60. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.