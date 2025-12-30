12,146 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.