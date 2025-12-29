Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 1.0% increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.97. 59,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

