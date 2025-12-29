Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF) Short Interest Update

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,302 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 2,735 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,460 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Get Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund alerts:

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOVF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.63. 2,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,587. Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Company Profile

The Sovereign’s Capital Flourish Fund (SOVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 80 to 100 US companies whose leaders seek to build corporate cultures based on biblical values. SOVF was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Sovereign’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.