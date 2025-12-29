Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 $URTY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Stock Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.42. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

