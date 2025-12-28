Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – December 28th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, D-Wave Quantum, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Rigetti Computing, and AltC Acquisition are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index or data provider. Investors view mid caps as offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability—more established than small caps but with more upside than large caps—making them a common choice for diversification and moderate-risk growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL
D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)
Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ
Rigetti Computing (RGTI)
Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI
AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in December 2025
- The Toro Company: A Baby Bull Market Is Gaining Traction
- Netflix Is Out of Favor—and That’s Why It’s Getting Interesting
- Gold and Silver Exploded—Now Copper May Be the Next Big Trade
- Fresh Air, Fresh Highs: 3 Premium Outdoor Brands with 2026 Tailwinds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/22 – 12/26