First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 788,384 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 445,147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
