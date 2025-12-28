First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 788,384 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 445,147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 674,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 348,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

