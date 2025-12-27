Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,458 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the November 30th total of 26,173 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 467.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6%

SGDM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 35,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.18%.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

