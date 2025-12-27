Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,585 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the November 30th total of 971 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 7,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,015. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) is a passive oil and gas royalty trust that holds specified overriding royalty interests in producing properties within the Hugoton natural gas field, one of North America’s largest conventional gas accumulations. The trust itself does not conduct exploration or development activities; instead, it collects and distributes a fixed percentage of production revenue generated by third?party operators on its interest acreage.

The primary assets of the trust cover acreage in the Hugoton Field spanning southwestern Kansas, the Texas Panhandle, and adjacent areas of Oklahoma.

