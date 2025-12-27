Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 74,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.78, for a total transaction of $48,590,019.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,819,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,366,795.52. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $177,368,310 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $676.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $660.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.90. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

