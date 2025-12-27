JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Stock Position Raised by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 172.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after buying an additional 419,773 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,546,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,659,000 after buying an additional 232,040 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

