Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 2,275 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $133,771,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $305.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.83. The company has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.38.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

