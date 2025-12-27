Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 363.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 620.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Under Armour by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

