Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 10,769 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

