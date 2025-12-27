Kopp Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kopp Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 12.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

