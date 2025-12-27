Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

