CVB Financial Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

