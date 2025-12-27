Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDK shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDK. Rokos Capital Management US LP purchased a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $14,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth about $6,290,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth about $4,802,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of -0.04. Kodiak AI has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

