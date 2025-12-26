ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,418 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the November 30th total of 6,239 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ImmuCell Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. 336,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmuCell has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmuCell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of ImmuCell worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company’s flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.