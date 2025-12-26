Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 5,425 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1460 and had previously closed at $43.0650.

Trend Micro Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company’s product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

