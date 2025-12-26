Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):
- 12/22/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $620.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $654.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $650.00.
- 12/6/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/22/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/8/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/31/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $630.00.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
