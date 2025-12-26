Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

12/22/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $620.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $654.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $650.00.

12/6/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $630.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

