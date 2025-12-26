Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 10,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Stock Down 1.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options AMZP was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by Kurv.

