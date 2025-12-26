Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PVH worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PVH by 665.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,564,000 after buying an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 57.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 33.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 588,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 148,103 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

PVH Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Recommended Stories

