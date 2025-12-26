Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 27,547 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 372,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,385,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.19.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.