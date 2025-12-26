Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 219,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 57,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves automotive, architecture, defense, and general industrial market applications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

