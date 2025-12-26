Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) & Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Financial Survey

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Tilly’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s $569.45 million 0.10 -$46.23 million ($1.14) -1.63

Profitability

Christopher & Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilly’s.

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s -6.24% -39.59% -10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Christopher & Banks and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tilly’s 1 4 0 0 1.80

Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Tilly’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Risk and Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -6.95, meaning that its share price is 795% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Christopher & Banks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

