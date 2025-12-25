Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.72 and last traded at $108.72. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 8.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) is a diversified financial services group headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Established by the Australian government in 1911, it has grown into one of the country’s largest banking institutions. The bank maintains a dual listing, primarily trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, with its American Depositary Receipts available over?the?counter in the United States under the ticker CBAUF.

The bank’s core activities span retail, business and institutional banking, alongside wealth management and insurance services.

