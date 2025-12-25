Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 888,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Key Headlines Impacting Cartier Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Cartier Resources this week:

Neutral Sentiment:

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Cartier Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

