JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 295 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 9,901 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,187. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,361 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

