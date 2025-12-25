iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,806 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 52,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares Health Innovation Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BMED traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a market cap of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Health Innovation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.
iShares Health Innovation Active ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Health Innovation Active ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Health Innovation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Health Innovation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.