iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,806 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 52,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BMED traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a market cap of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Health Innovation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Health ETF (BMED) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World index. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities in the health sciences industry. BMED was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

