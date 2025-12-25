BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.25 and last traded at GBX 151, with a volume of 160294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of £171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.55.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.