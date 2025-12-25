Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 307,174 shares, an increase of 375.1% from the November 30th total of 64,651 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 764,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $266.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE: AHT) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of urban, resort and convention-oriented markets and includes both well-known national brands and independent properties. Ashford Hospitality Trust seeks to generate long-term value through active asset management, strategic acquisitions, dispositions and selective joint venture partnerships.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Trust invests in properties affiliated with leading hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood.

Recommended Stories

