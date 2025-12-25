What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Terex FY2025 Earnings?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.70. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,690.52. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

