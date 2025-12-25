What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CVE:NDA Q1 Earnings?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neptune Digital Assets’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 2.1%

NDA stock opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$116.92 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Digital Assets has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.