Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 51,462 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

