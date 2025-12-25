Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

STKS stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 181.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 18,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

