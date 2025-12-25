Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for COO Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,331,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 311,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,081,000.80. This represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,014 shares of company stock worth $1,441,196. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Cooper Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Experienced board addition — CooperCompanies appointed Walter M. Rosebrough Jr., former STERIS CEO, as an independent director effective Jan. 3, 2026. His track record in medical devices and the Board’s pledge to consider him for Chair by end?2026 are being viewed as a credibility and governance upgrade that could support strategic execution. CooperCompanies Appoints Walter M Rosebrough, Jr to its Board of Directors

Experienced board addition — CooperCompanies appointed Walter M. Rosebrough Jr., former STERIS CEO, as an independent director effective Jan. 3, 2026. His track record in medical devices and the Board’s pledge to consider him for Chair by end?2026 are being viewed as a credibility and governance upgrade that could support strategic execution. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares at ~$84.06 on Dec. 22, increasing her stake ~23%. Recent insider purchases are often read as confidence signals and can support sentiment while the market evaluates governance changes. SEC Filing — Insider Purchase

Insider buying — Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares at ~$84.06 on Dec. 22, increasing her stake ~23%. Recent insider purchases are often read as confidence signals and can support sentiment while the market evaluates governance changes. Neutral Sentiment: Cooperation agreement and filings — The Company entered a cooperation agreement with Browning West, which includes standstill/voting commitments and an 8?K disclosure. These formalize the arrangement but don’t immediately change fundamentals; investors should read the filed agreement for specifics on governance and timing. Press Release / 8?K Disclosure

Cooperation agreement and filings — The Company entered a cooperation agreement with Browning West, which includes standstill/voting commitments and an 8?K disclosure. These formalize the arrangement but don’t immediately change fundamentals; investors should read the filed agreement for specifics on governance and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears unreliable — a December entry shows “0 shares” and NaN changes; treat that as a data anomaly rather than a market signal until exchanges/feeds correct the figure.

Short?interest data appears unreliable — a December entry shows “0 shares” and NaN changes; treat that as a data anomaly rather than a market signal until exchanges/feeds correct the figure. Negative Sentiment: Activist/uncertainty risk — Browning West’s involvement signals prior shareholder dissatisfaction. While cooperative now, the process of board refresh, potential shifts in capital allocation or strategic priorities, and transition risk can create short?term volatility until execution clarity arrives. Quiver Quant — Cooperation Agreement Summary

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.