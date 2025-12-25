Comparing RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and RiT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore -0.53% 12.98% 6.47% RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and RiT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.85 billion 0.77 -$15.18 million ($0.52) -125.21 RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RiT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atkore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and RiT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 1 4 1 1 2.29 RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Summary

Atkore beats RiT Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

