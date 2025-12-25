Head to Head Comparison: Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rentokil Initial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 1 0 2.25 Rentokil Initial 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Rentokil Initial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.15%. Rentokil Initial has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Rentokil Initial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rentokil Initial is more favorable than IBEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Rentokil Initial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $558.27 million 0.94 $36.86 million $2.78 14.01 Rentokil Initial $6.95 billion 2.17 $392.32 million N/A N/A

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Rentokil Initial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 7.14% 31.94% 14.78% Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rentokil Initial beats IBEX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

