Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

