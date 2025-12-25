TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $41.3799 and last traded at $41.8350. Approximately 3,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.9794.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $1.3196 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Down 0.9%
The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECZ was launched on Nov 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
