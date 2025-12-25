Insider Buying: Diploma (LON:DPLM) Insider Buys £22,012.90 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Wilson Ng bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,369 per share, for a total transaction of £22,012.90.
Diploma Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 5,325 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,424.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,278.43. The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. Diploma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,700.
Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
