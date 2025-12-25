Insider Buying: Diploma (LON:DPLM) Insider Buys £22,012.90 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Wilson Ng bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,369 per share, for a total transaction of £22,012.90.

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 5,325 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,424.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,278.43. The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. Diploma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,700.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diploma to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 5,400 to GBX 6,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,605.71.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

