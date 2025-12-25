Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Helen Gordon Sells 92,066 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Gordon sold 92,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181, for a total value of £166,639.46.

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Helen Gordon bought 81 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

On Friday, October 3rd, Helen Gordon purchased 80 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

Grainger Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 180.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. Grainger plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grainger ( LON:GRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 267 to GBX 270 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership.

The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

