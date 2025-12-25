Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.92. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 127.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $330,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

