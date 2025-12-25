Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.92.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia stock opened at C$116.69 on Monday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$36.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.