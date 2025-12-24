Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,229 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the November 30th total of 35,187 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienjoy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scienjoy Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ:SJ Free Report ) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Scienjoy worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,814. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Scienjoy Limited (NASDAQ: SJ) is a China-based interactive entertainment company that operates online social platforms and develops mobile gaming applications. The company’s core business centers on group video chat services and live-streaming products that facilitate multi-user interactions. Through its proprietary technologies, Scienjoy provides users with themed virtual rooms, interactive features such as filters and animations, and a range of monetization options including virtual gifting and membership subscriptions.

In addition to its social entertainment offerings, Scienjoy develops and publishes casual mobile games across Android and iOS platforms.

