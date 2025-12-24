Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,229 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the November 30th total of 35,187 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienjoy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,814. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
Scienjoy Limited (NASDAQ: SJ) is a China-based interactive entertainment company that operates online social platforms and develops mobile gaming applications. The company’s core business centers on group video chat services and live-streaming products that facilitate multi-user interactions. Through its proprietary technologies, Scienjoy provides users with themed virtual rooms, interactive features such as filters and animations, and a range of monetization options including virtual gifting and membership subscriptions.
In addition to its social entertainment offerings, Scienjoy develops and publishes casual mobile games across Android and iOS platforms.
