Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) recently:

12/22/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

